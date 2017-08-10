Duke and Devine’s Irish pub devastated about missing tables, chairs

A waitress at Duke and Devine’s, an Irish pub in Beaconsfield in Montreal’s West Island, said she couldn’t believe her eyes when she noticed some of the outdoor furniture was missing.

Owner Cary Devine said he believes the 20 tables and 40 chairs were stolen sometime early Wednesday morning.

“The hard part about this is not being able to serve customers, and losing revenue,” he told Global News.

The tables were custom made by Devine’s business partner so the terrace would “match the look of the pub.”

“We have cameras on the inside of the pub, not on the outside, but now we will,” he said.

The pub posted about the alleged theft on their Facebook page and Devine said he is overwhelmed by all the people reaching out to him.

From now on, the pub said it will be taking “different actions, installing a camera and turning the lights on at night,” he told Global News.

“It’s a shame to have to go there, but we will now.”

Duke and Devine’s said it wants to reopen the terrace as soon as it can, using either furniture they buy or make.

“It cost about $35,00 to build the customer bar furniture,” Devine said.

Devine said he hopes this incident teaches others to be more vigilant.