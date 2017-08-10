Canada
Alligator found in Hamilton backyard

By Staff The Canadian Press

HAMILTON – A Hamilton resident got a shock earlier this week upon discovering an alligator resting in his backyard.

The city’s animal services department says Walter Ertsinian made the discovery after walking out into his yard to do some summer barbecuing on Aug. 8.
Animal Services says Ertsinian called police, who then enlisted the department’s help to move the 1.5-metre reptile.

Ertsinian posted a video on Facebook showing staff corralling the animal using a flexible lead and preparing to get it off the property.

No one was hurt, and the alligator was put into the custody of animal services. A spokesperson for the city of Hamilton said the animal has since been moved to a zoo in Thorold.

The department says it doesn’t know how the reptile came to be in Ertsinian’s back yard, but says alligators are among the animals prohibited under city bylaws.

