Woman charged for allegedly beating dog on Toronto subway

TORONTO – A 37-year-old woman is facing animal cruelty charges in the beating of a dog on a Toronto subway last Friday.

The Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says it arrested the woman with the help of Toronto police.

Video posted to YouTube over the weekend appears to show a woman hitting, pulling, and biting a small dog sitting on her lap.

The dog was later seized by the OSPCA.

The woman is facing one count each of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal and causing distress to an animal under the OSPCA Act.

She is due to appear in court on Oct. 11.

