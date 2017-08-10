Protesters shut down main street in Caledonia, Ont.

Witnesses say dozens of Indigenous protesters are rallying on Argyle Street in Caledonia.

Argyle Street is closed in both directions and the OPP say it’s unclear when the road will reopen. Drivers in the area will need to take the bypass to get around the town.

ROAD CLOSURE: Argyle St b/t Hwy6 & Braemar Ave #Caledonia – Roadway currently CLOSED, reopening time unknown. ^cc — OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) August 10, 2017

According to the Turtle Island News, Six Nations protesters claim the Ontario government has broken a promise to return the site of a former jail in Brant County to the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Council.

At the end of March, the province transferred ownership of a 381-acre area known as Burtch Land to a federal corporation to be held in trust until it could be officially added to Six Nations territory.

It’s been 11 years since a dispute over a section of land boiled over into fires, physical altercations and a months-long blockade of a section of Highway 6 around Caledonia.

For weeks, residents of a Caledonia neighbourhood faced lengthy detours around the blockade.

Since 2006, any altercations between Caledonia and Six Nations residents have been relatively minor.