Man killed after being struck by train in Port Hope

A man was killed after he was struck by a train in Port Hope on Wednesday night.

Port Hope Police say the incident happened around 11 p.m. along the tracks between Hope St. and King St.

Police say a man in his 30s was found without vital signs.

Witnesses claim the man left bushes besides the tracks and ran in front of the eastbound Canadian Pacific Train.

The rail line was closed for several hours as police, CP Police and the Coroner’s Office investigated.

No name will be released. Police say foul play is not suspected.