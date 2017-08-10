Oprah hits the grocery aisles with ‘O, That’s good!’ soups and sides

Oprah Winfrey is already a presence at many supermarket check-out lines, where her photo features on countless magazine covers, including her very own O, The Oprah Magazine.

Now, the media icon will be in grocery store aisles as well – at least in the U.S. – with her own food brand, called O, That’s Good!

Winfrey teamed up with food giant Kraft Heinz to launch a line of refrigerated soups and sides after the two created a joint venture, called Mealtime Stories, last year.

O, That’s Good! offers classic American comfort foods with added vegetables. The brand’s Original Mashed Potatoes, for example, features some mashed cauliflower and a little less potato. Broccoli Cheddar Soup uses butternut squash to replace some of the cheese.

The dishes, all priced under US$5 each, are rolling out now in select grocery stores and will be available throughout the U.S. starting in October.

However, Kraft Heinz said there are no plans to hit the Canadian market, for now.

The soups and sides aren’t Winfrey’s first foray into the world of healthy living. Two years ago, the celebrity bought a 10 per cent stake in Weight Watchers, the popular weight-loss program, which she then helped promote.

Winfrey famously featured in an ad campaign where she boasted about being able to lose 40 pounds, thanks to the program. According to CNN, Weight Watchers membership subsequently soared, and Winfrey’s stake in the company grew from $43 million to $294 million.

Three years ago, Winfrey also teamed up with Starbucks to launch the Teavana Oprah Chai, the celebrity’s very own tea blend, whose profits went, in part, to charity.

Ten per cent of Mealtime Stories’ profits will also go to charitable organizations, with the money to be equally split between Rise Against Hunger and Feeding America.

Kraft Heinz also said it plans to make annual donations to both non-profits until the venture with Winfrey starts turning a profit.