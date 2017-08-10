Widespread power outage hits northwest London

Thousands of residents in the city’s northwest end found themselves in the dark Thursday morning after a widespread power outage.

It was shortly before 9 a.m. when Londoners began reporting traffic lights were down and electricity was zapped in multiple neighbourhoods including around Western University, Masonville, Hyde Park, Sunningdale and Medway.

London Hydro’s Nancy Hutton told AM980 the cause of the outage was an equipment failure and power was expected to be restored by roughly 9:35 a.m.

