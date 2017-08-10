Bob Layton editorial: It should never happen again

Once again the issue of public art has reared its controversial head, this time in Calgary.

The so-called Bowfort Towers bears a half-million dollar price tag.

Some members of the Blackfoot community don’t like it, they say it looks like one of their traditional burial grounds.

Sounds like they’d like it better if they were consulted instead of insulted.

Sound familiar?

When the Talus Dome showed up on the Whitemud several years ago, I immediately weighed in.

Not only had we spent $600,000, like the Calgary “art,” it was not even done by a local artist.

Some said it looked like the droppings of a great silver dinosaur.

The arts community seemed to have no problem hearing disparaging remarks. One said good art brings a reaction, either positive or negative.

The silver balls were later damaged by someone. I was against that.

It’s like hitting someone in the face because you can’t think of a comeback.

A Calgary councillor says their new piece of art is important because it can serve as a reminder that this situation should never happen again.

Let me know what you think about that.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.