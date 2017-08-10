Striking B.C. Coca Cola workers reach tentative agreement

Local workers employed by Coca Cola could be heading back to work soon.

About 370 members of Teamsters local 213 who work in plants in Richmond, Coquitlam, Chilliwack, and the Sunshine Coast walked off the job back on July 24.

Their collective agreement expired on April 3.

In a statement Teamsters local 213 said they’ve reached a tentative agreement with the soft drink giant.

Teamsters will be voting on ratification Thursday afternoon and are expected to green light the deal which is being backed by the union leadership.