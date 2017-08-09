Boots and Hearts Music Festival strikes sour note with some frustrated ticket holders

After waiting for her Boots and Hearts tickets to come in the mail, Sarah Zagazeta made the trek to Oro-Medonte from Markham to pick the tickets up in person after what she describes as a frustrating ordering process.

“I ordered them pre-sale in September, or when’re the came out, and didn’t get them,” she told Global News Wednesday.

“I had to come out here myself just to pick them up for my sister because you need your ID, and they didn’t respond to my emails … just so unorganized.”

After visiting will call, Zagazeta said she had to drive to Orillia to then drop the tickets off. The trip meant one missed day of work.

“You’re spending all this money on tickets and this huge concert that’s been on for six years and you don’t get your tickets in time – it’s ridiculous. They have no excuse,” she said.

Another group drove in from Red Deer, Alta. for the festival. The only hurdle to their enjoyment: They still had no tickets. They said ordered their tickets in November, drove for 36 hours and spent in excess of $2,000 on the outing.

Organizers said while they were aware of complaints about ticketing this year, it has not been a major setback.

“It’s the inherent limitations of our shipping and mailing system. We did do our best efforts to make sure everything was shipped as soon as possible,” Todd Jenereaux, executive vice president of Republic Live, told Global News.

“We’re in our position to fulfill all of the unfilled orders on site and create a great experience for all our patrons.”

Three years ago, the festival faced criticism from fans who said the bought tickets only to find there was no where for them to camp.

This year, organizers don’t anticipate that being a problem. As for shipping and handling paid on orders that did not make it to buyers’ mailboxes, Jenereaux said they traditionally do not refund that.

“We really don’t know when or why the packages don’t get delivered, so we have not been issuing refunds for those. But we can certainly take care of them sufficiently on site here.”

While some concert goers took things in stride, the frustration was evident on social media.