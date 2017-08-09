Current population not sufficient to support downtown grocery store: report

The downtown core in Saskatoon does not have the population density needed to sustain a grocery store, according to a new report.

Earlier this year, city council requested the Saskatoon Regional Economic Development Authority (SREDA) find out what conditions are needed to attract a grocery store to the area.

READ MORE: Urban farming business finds success in Saskatoon

Most grocers who participated indicated they had no desire because the current population is not sufficient enough to support a store.

The report also highlighted the key challenges are the cost of land, rent, construction and establishing a site in an appropriate location with the desired building and adequate parking.

“The companies we spoke to want that urban lifestyle and people who will stop by a couple times a week. They’re definitely looking for the type of shopper in addition to the amount of shoppers,” SREDA president and CEO Alex Fallon said on Wednesday.

READ MORE: These 5 tips can help you save money on groceries

Given the findings of the report, administration will be recommending to city council that efforts be taken to increase the number of people living downtown to entice prospective grocers.