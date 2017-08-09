Lemberg, Sask. residents concerned about possible selloffs of low-income senior homes

Residents of the small community of Lemberg, Sask. are concerned about a possible sell-off of two of their low income senior’s home.

Golden Manor and Heritage Cove are among a number of low-income units up for sale in the province.

According to the government, the possible sell-offs are due to “chronic vacancies”. They want municipalities of 300 people or less to claim ownership of the units.

“We’re hopeful in our work with municipalities that municipalities will take over some of that housing. We certainly heard a lot of interest,” social services minister Tina Beaudry-Mellor said July 31.

The considerations have prompted a town meeting Wednesday to discuss any possible changes. Dozens of community residents from area neighbourhoods attended, including a strong showing from the NDP party.

Resident Eleanor Mass recently moved into Golden Manor, and she’s concerned about what her future looks like at the home.

“I’m worried about what’s going to happen after [the sale]. Are we going to be here? Are we not going to be here? Are we going to be out on the streets somewhere?” she said.

The province maintained that nothing will change for current tenants. In a letter addressed to Lemberg community members, Beaudry-Mellor offered an apology for any confusion caused regarding the potential sale.

“I want to be clear that if a change of ownership occurs, no tenant will be evicted or displaced as a result of the sale of any building, no matter if the unit is purchased by the municipality or other third party,” the statement read.

“I also want to make it clear that rents for current tenants will remain consistent with social housing rental rates as this will be built into any purchase agreement for as long as that tenant resides in the unit. Rents will remain geared to income at 30 per cent.”

However, town councilor Herb MacDonald doesn’t buy that, saying it looks good on paper but he’s unsure of the future.

“It sounds good but I can’t see it working factually if it’s in private ownership.”

“I don’t think the rents will stay the same. I don’t think anything’s guaranteed when it’s privately run… [Residents] all have mixed feelings, like what’s the future hold?” he said.

These thoughts were echoed by Allan Gelowitz of Grayson, Sask. He echoed concerns about municipalities taking ownership, adding they don’t have the money to buy the units.

“I can’t see how the communities or towns having the funds to pay for that. They have enough trouble keeping the town going with their infrastructure,” Gelowitz said.

Since 2003, more than 650 units have been sold under the “Better Use Policy”. A breakdown from the province showed about 400 units were sold under the NDP government and 230 by the Saskatchewan Party. The government said they manage over 18,000 units.

NDP interim leader Nicole Sarauer called the sell-offs a cash grab and said it’s a way to deal with the deficit problem.

“This is a government that has been in power for ten years… They’re not fessing up to what they’re doing, they’re not fessing up to what this is which is a quick cash grab to deal with their deficit problem that they created,” Sarauer said.

The letter goes on to say “if municipalities are uninterested in taking over the units, then consideration will be given to putting those unit on the market.”

Town councilor MacDonald said they will do whatever it takes to stop the sale.

“If we need to march to the legislative building, that’s what we’ll do. We”ll march and fight until we can’t fight no more,” he said.