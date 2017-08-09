Future stars take to the diamond in Boys Canadian Fast Pitch Championship in Cobourg

Some of the best young softball players in the country are in Cobourg for the Under-16 Boys Canadian Fast Pitch Championship that kicked off on Wednesday. Some of these young men could be representing their home province at the next Canada Games.

Cobourg applied to host the Championship in 2016, and as host, the Cobourg Legion Dodgers will play against the seven best teams of 15- and 16-year-old boys from across the country. Teams represented include Ontario, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Newfoundland.

This year also marks the 60th anniversary of fast pitch softball in Cobourg. The softball used in the game is the same size as the ball used in slow pitch. Pitchers still throw the ball underhand but it is thrown harder and faster.

“The fast pitch version of softball is on a climb and we’re proud to bring it to life here in Cobourg,” said Brenda Whitehead, the tournament organizer.

She adds that the tournament allows players to compete against a wider variety of teams than they would in their home province.

READ MORE: Cobourg’s Josh Maguire celebrates two national sports championships this year

“It’s good to just get out of our own province, and play teams we haven’t experienced before. It’s a whole different quality of ball,” said Saskatoon Selects pitcher Brock Bowkowy.

In 2021, the Canada Games will be played in the Niagara region. By then, members of the under-16 fast pitch softball teams playing in Cobourg will be of age to play on their provincial teams.

Tournament chair Brenda Whitehead notes the Under-16 Fast Pitch Championship is the fourth major sporting event to be held in the area.

The Ontario 55+ Winter Games, the Ontario Men’s and Women’s Curling Championships and the RBC Junior A Hockey Championships were all held in Cobourg.

READ MORE: Record-breaking crowds take over first half of Canada Summer Games, officials say