Okanagan forecast

Wednesday, August 09, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:

With no rain again Wednesday, we have now reached 41 days of consecutive dry weather in the Kelowna area and we are now in our second longest stretch of dry weather on record.

Thursday and Friday are expected to stay dry, but signs are still pointing to a significant weather pattern change this weekend. Showers will likely return by this weekend when the upper ridge over BC shifts east, allowing moisture from the Pacific to move onshore.

Thursday’s daytime high range: 27C to 33C

~ Duane/Wesla