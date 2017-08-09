St. Albert man charged with impersonating a peace officer

A 36-year-old St. Albert man has been charged with two counts of impersonating a peace officer after two separate incidents north of Edmonton.

The first happened on July 27, near the hamlet of Fawcett, Alta. RCMP said a driver was followed by a light-coloured SUV from Westlock and as the vehicles were approaching Fawcett, the SUV turned on red and blue lights.

The driver of the vehicle pulled over to the side of the road and a man got out of the SUV. The man presented himself as a police officer, told the driver he was being pulled over for a traffic violation and asked to see his driver’s licence, registration and insurance, RCMP said in a media release Wednesday afternoon.

The driver complied and was then asked for a scan of his thumbprint. The driver’s documentation was then returned to him and he was allowed to carry on.

READ MORE: Edmonton police charge man with posing as police officer on social media, giving advice

The second incident happened on July 29. RCMP said a truck and trailer was pulled over by an SUV with a similar description. The driver of the SUV then conducted a similar “traffic stop,” also near Fawcett. Alta.

Neither of the drivers were injured.

READ MORE: Edmonton police say man pretended to be peace officer, sexually assaulted woman

Mark Andrew Capowski is charged with two counts of impersonating a peace officer. He is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Westlock on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

RCMP said a search of Capowski’s home led to the seizure of evidence, but did not provide further details. An investigation is now underway by St. Albert RCMP.

Police are now searching for a grey 2015 Chevrolet Suburban with licence plate BWL 2384. The vehicle has black push bars on the front bumper, tinted windows and black rims.

RCMP believe the vehicle is linked to the July incidents near Fawcett, and may be connected to the additional information gathered at the suspect’s home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Albert RCMP.