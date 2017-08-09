Angell Woods court ruling has both sides of the battle claiming victory

A court ruling in the battle over Angell Woods in Beaconsfield has people on both sides claiming victories.

Beaconsfield doesn’t want private developers to build on parts of the lush forest frequented by nature lovers and dog walkers.

Yale Properties sued them, accusing the city of abusing its power. Judge Johanne Mainville disagreed earlier this week.

“It is the right of a municipality — if it wishes to do so for environmental reasons — to be able to safeguard, protect ecosystems or wetland. The municipality has the right to restrict the development of the property,” said Beaconsfield Mayor Georges Bourelle in response to the ruling.

The developers also accused the city of doing nothing to stop people from trespassing on the part of the land they own. On that aspect, the judge sided with Yale Properties.

“She was quite adamant about the fact the city closed its eyes and did not do anything,” said the company’s lawyer, Alfred Belisle.

He also felt he had presented adequate evidence that the city had acted in bad faith in blocking development, saying he believed the judge had misunderstood aspects of the case.

The ruling explicitly bans anyone from using the land for any reason — especially for leisure activities — without the consent of the developer.

It also orders the Association for the Protection of Angell Woods to stop maintaining its paths, and forces Beaconsfield and the Association, to post the ruling on their websites.

“There are a few signs remaining in the woods showing trails on their property. That’s fair game, and we will take them down,” said Association president Stephen Lloyd.

Yale Properties are also considering hiring security guards to block people from trespassing, as they did once before.

“If this is what they want to do, it’s their right. People should not be trespassing on their property,” said Bourelle.