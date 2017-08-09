IIO not pursing investigation into Sicamous incident

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) has wrapped up its work on a Sicamous incident Tuesday morning where, according to police, a man allegedly suffered self-inflicted injuries.

An IIO spokesperson said the organization will no longer be investigating and is releasing jurisdiction “because there is no connection between police action and the serious harm suffered by the person.”

“In order for us to continue investigating, there needs to be a two-part test, ” said Aidan Buckley, a spokesperson for the IIO.

“There needs to be serious harm and also connection to police action. In this instance, there is no connection to police action so we have released jurisdiction back to the police.”

A man was taken to hospital on Tuesday after police responded to a report of a man making suicide threats at a car wash on Maier Road in Sicamous.

“Upon the attendance of police, the man was located with what appeared to be self-inflicted wounds. The man then ran away from police while allegedly continuing to injure himself with a weapon,” the RCMP said in a media statement.

“A police officer proceeded to run after the man on foot into a nearby gas station parking lot while issuing verbal commands to the man to drop the weapon. The police officer, equipped with a conducted energy weapon (CEW), continued to verbally engage the man who eventually got to his knees on the ground. The CEW was not deployed and the man was apprehended without further incident.”

Police said officers gave the man first aid and he was taken to hospital.