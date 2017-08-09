Eskimos look to stay undefeated as they visit Redblacks on Thursday

The last time an Edmonton Eskimos team started a CFL season 6-0 was 56 years ago in 1961. Ironically, the last Eskimos team to start a season 7-0 is the 1961 version of the green and gold.

The current-day Eskimos will try to match their predecessors on Thursday when they visit the Ottawa Redblacks at TD Place Stadium.

Head coach Jason Maas says he’s well aware of the historical territory his team is travelling through right now.

“There’s really no time for reflection. I think what happens is there’s a standard that we’re setting right now and that we want to live up to each and every week and each and every day,” Maas said.

“I have the pictures in our hallway that shows every single team that has ever been a part of this organization. Did I look at the 1961 team? Absolutely, and I starred at that picture a little bit this week to know the last time that start happened was back then.”

The Eskimos will have more lineup changes for Thursday’s game because of injuries but they are getting some injured players back as well.

Four players have been activated off the six-game injured list in receiver Shamawd Chambers, offensive lineman Colin Kelly, and defensive backs Marcell Young and Forrest Hightower. Offensive lineman Joel Figueroa and receiver Duke Williams have been removed from the one-game injured list. Figueroa will play while Williams is a game-time decision.

Out of the lineup are Eskimos leading receiver Brandon Zylstra, offensive linemen Justin Sorensen and Danny Groulx and defensive back Garry Peters. All have been placed on the one-game injured list. Linebacker Doug Parrish has been placed on the six-game injured list. Offensive lineman Tony Washington was released on Monday.

In total the Eskimos have lost 27 players due to injury this season.

The following are the projected offensive and defensive starters for the Eskimos:

Offence

Quarterback: Mike Reilly

Running Back: LaDarius Perkins

Offensive Line: Joel Figeuroa-Matt O’Donnell-David Beard-D’Anthony Batiste-Colin Kelly

Receivers: Vidal Hazelton-Bryant Mitchell-Cory Watson-Shamawd Chambers-Chris Getzlaf

Defence

Defensive Line: Marcus Howard-Euclid Cummings-Almondo Sewell-Odell Willis

Linebackers: Christophe Mulumba Tshimanga-Korey Jones-Kenny Ladler

Defensive Backs: Johnny Adams-Marcell Young-Josh Woodman-Brandyn Thompson-Mercy Maston

The Redblacks are the reigning Grey Cup champions and have played like it for stretches this season but they have struggled finishing games. The Redblacks are 1-5-1 and have lost their last two games by way of a walk-off field goal.

The Redblacks have lost their five games by a total of 13 points. Quarterback Trevor Harris is second in the CFL in passing yards (2,202) and quarterback rating (108.2). After recording four 300-yard passing games in the first five games, Harris has averaged 223.5 yards passing in his last two games.

The Eskimos have won five of seven games against the Redblacks – five of their last six meetings have been decided in the final three minutes.

630 CHED will have live coverage of Thursday’s game starting with Countdown to Kick-off at 4 p.m. The opening kick-off between the Eskimos and Redblacks will be at 5:30 p.m. from TD Place Stadium in Ottawa.