EPA says reports of gunshots were ‘unfounded’ after police swarm building

Police in Washington, D.C., say their officers, as well as Secret Service officers, secured the Environmental Protection Agency’s office after reports of gunfire.

ABC news reports that the call came into the Metropolitan Police Department at 4:52 p.m. ET.

The EPA confirmed that the building was secure and that the reports of gunshots were “unfounded.”

FPS reports that the gunshots at EPA's Headquarters were unfounded, there were no injuries and the building is secure. — U.S. EPA (@EPA) August 9, 2017

“The floors where the shots were reported were cleared,” EPA spokeswoman Liz Bowman said. “There are no injuries and the building is now secure.”

Social media pictures from the scene show at least 20 cop cars blocking off the area.

Cops lined up outside of EPA office near Federal Triangle metro. @ABC7News pic.twitter.com/4s0xADX4zM — Christina Pontisso (@CPontisso531) August 9, 2017

Tons of police outside DOJ right now- A man at the bus stop w me from inside building told me a shooting @jaketapper @CNN @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/7ANau1gdnj — Elyse Hain (@elyyseh) August 9, 2017