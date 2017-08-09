EPA says reports of gunshots were ‘unfounded’ after police swarm building
Police in Washington, D.C., say their officers, as well as Secret Service officers, secured the Environmental Protection Agency’s office after reports of gunfire.
ABC news reports that the call came into the Metropolitan Police Department at 4:52 p.m. ET.
The EPA confirmed that the building was secure and that the reports of gunshots were “unfounded.”
“The floors where the shots were reported were cleared,” EPA spokeswoman Liz Bowman said. “There are no injuries and the building is now secure.”
Social media pictures from the scene show at least 20 cop cars blocking off the area.
