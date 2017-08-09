Feds, Manitoba government funding 42 projects across the province

Dozens of infrastructure projects across Manitoba got a big boost Wednesday.

The federal and provincial government are each pitching in just over $10 million dollars to 42 different projects. The total cost for all the projects is $34.6 million.

On the list includes $2 million for the Melita and Area Communiplex as well as $1.6 million for a Brandon Airport maintenance shed replacement.

Click here for a full list of projects and funding amounts.