August 9, 2017 5:52 pm

Feds, Manitoba government funding 42 projects across the province

By Sr. Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News
John Woods / The Canadian Press / File
Dozens of infrastructure projects across Manitoba got a big boost Wednesday.

The federal and provincial government are each pitching in just over $10 million dollars to 42 different projects. The total cost for all the projects is $34.6 million.

On the list includes $2 million for the Melita and Area Communiplex as well as $1.6 million for a Brandon Airport maintenance shed replacement.

Click here for a full list of projects and funding amounts.

