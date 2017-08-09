Saskatoon police release photos of alleged thief wearing fedora at bank robbery

Saskatoon police have released surveillance photos in an attempt to identify the person responsible for a bank robbery on July 31.

Witnesses told police that a man entered the financial institution in the 3000-block of 8th Street East at around 11:30 a.m. CT. He demanded money from an employee.

Police said the man claimed to have a weapon, but one was never seen.

The man fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries were reported.

He is described as Caucasian, approximately 50 years old, short in height with a large belly and a brown beard. He was wearing a black, silk-rimmed fedora, sunglasses and a black long-sleeved shirt with a mesh jacket.

One of the man’s hands was bandaged and he was carrying a blue bag.

His vehicle at the scene is described as a black Chrysler 300 with tinted rear windows and shiny rims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.