August 9, 2017 4:59 pm

Cyclist dies after being hit by truck in New Brunswick

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

RCMP say they responded to the scene of the collision at 8 a.m. Friday.

A 64-year-old bicyclist has died after being hit by a pickup truck on Friday.

Police say the man from Shippagan, N.B., was struck on Boulevard J.D. Gauthier. RCMP say they responded to the scene of a collision at 8 a.m. The man was transported to hospital, but died of his injuries on Saturday.

The investigation is continuing, but police say it’s not believed the driver of the truck was at fault and charges are not anticipated.

