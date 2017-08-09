Three people facing charges after meth found in home

Three people are facing numerous charges after police were alerted about a possible stolen vehicle in North Regina.

Police were called to a residence on Alport Crescent after they received a call about a stolen vehicle, after investigation by police they learned the vehicle had a stolen license plate on it.

Earlier in the day, that license plate was involved in gas theft at a gas station in the 200 block of Albert Street.

One of the residents at the home on Alport Crescent had a condition that allowed police to search his residence. Police conducted a search and found methamphetamine and other drugs, counterfeit currency, numerous cell phones, body armor and ammunition.

One man, who was in breach of his release conditions, was returned to custody.

Twenty-seven year-old Dustin Martin Lyle Morin, 22-year-old Shyla N. Young and 23-year-old Shelby Anne Curtis are all facing a slew of charges including theft under $5,000 and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Curtis and Young will make their first court appearance Wednesday morning and Morin was released and has his court date set for Sept. 12.