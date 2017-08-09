Trash strewn along the causeway a growing concern for Bridgenorth and Ennismore residents

The James A. Gifford Causeway is a popular fishing hotspot but it’s also becoming a bit of an eyesore.

The one-kilometre stretch of roadway spans across Chemong Lake and connects the villages of Bridgenorth and Ennismore. Signs read “no fishing or littering,” but as one local realtor suggests, people are not following these signs.

After paddling his kayak along the banks of the causeway, local realtor Brad Sinclair was appalled by the amount of litter he saw along the rocks and floating in the water.

“I was just going out for a kayak ride around the causeway and I didn’t get very far until I started counting all worm containers,” said Sinclair. “I was up over 40 work containers before I started counting.”

Sinclair said there were lots of other items like cans, bottles and coffee cups left behind, and so he took some photos and posted them on his Facebook page which got a lot of attention — it was shared nearly 400 times and had close to 150 comments.

“I was very surprised,” said Sinclair. “But on the other hand, I know it [littering] has been a major problem in our community for a very long time.”

Selwyn Deputy Mayor Sherry Senis advised Sinclair to make a formal complaint with the Ministry of Natural Resources and said she will bring the matter up at the next council meeting: a request report to outline the recommended usages in that area regarding fishing and litter.

“The proper protocol is to make a recommendation at county council that staff have a meeting with the Township of Selwyn and the MNR (Ministry of Natural Resources) and see if they can come up with a solution to the garbage problem and the fishing problem.”

Selwyn Township has positioned trash and recycling bins at each end of the causeway, and they are picked up each Monday morning, but representatives said it’s not safe to send workers along the rocky edge to clean up other debris.

In the meantime, Sinclair is hopeful the story will lead to a change, and those fishing will do the right thing and take their trash with them.