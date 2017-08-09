Canada
August 9, 2017 2:05 pm
Updated: August 9, 2017 2:09 pm

Sask. ministry concludes woman’s death on New Year’s Day was ‘accidental’

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

A friend of Rudy Kishayinew says staff at St. Paul's Hospital asked her to leave despite being underdressed for the weather and high.

Facebok
A A

The Saskatchewan Ministry of Justice says the death of a woman found outside on Jan. 1 in Saskatoon was “accidental.”

Rudy Lynn Kishayinew, 22, was found dead in the 1500-block 20th Street West shortly after 10:30 a.m. CT on New Year’s Day.

READ MORE: Friend of woman found dead on New Year’s says St. Paul’s Hospital asked her to leave

In a statement released on Wednesday, the ministry said the death investigation has been concluded.

Ministry officials said the cause of death was determined to be hypothermia and a contributing factor was combined drug intoxication – alcohol and methamphetamine.

WATCH MORE: Questions remain surrounding circumstances of Saskatoon woman’s death

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) received public calls for further investigation into the sudden death back in January.

SPS officials said a witness, who was in the company of Kishayinew the evening before, was interviewed multiple times.

Investigators also reviewed surveillance video that showed Kishayinew entering an alcove at the rear of a building where she was found dead.

SPS said that given this evidence and results of an autopsy completed on Jan. 5, the death was found to be non-criminal in nature.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
20th Street West
Accidental
Alcohol
Combined Drug Intoxication
Hypothermia
Meth
Methamphetamine
New Year's Day
Rudy Kishayinew
Sask Ministry of Justice
Saskatoon Police
Sudden Death
Winter

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News