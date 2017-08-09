Sask. ministry concludes woman’s death on New Year’s Day was ‘accidental’

The Saskatchewan Ministry of Justice says the death of a woman found outside on Jan. 1 in Saskatoon was “accidental.”
Rudy Lynn Kishayinew, 22, was found dead in the 1500-block 20th Street West shortly after 10:30 a.m. CT on New Year’s Day.
In a statement released on Wednesday, the ministry said the death investigation has been concluded.
Ministry officials said the cause of death was determined to be hypothermia and a contributing factor was combined drug intoxication – alcohol and methamphetamine.
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) received public calls for further investigation into the sudden death back in January.
SPS officials said a witness, who was in the company of Kishayinew the evening before, was interviewed multiple times.
Investigators also reviewed surveillance video that showed Kishayinew entering an alcove at the rear of a building where she was found dead.
SPS said that given this evidence and results of an autopsy completed on Jan. 5, the death was found to be non-criminal in nature.
