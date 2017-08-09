Police watchdog looking into Sicamous incident

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) has launched an investigation as a result of an incident in Sicamous this week.

The incident happened late Tuesday morning when RCMP were notified about a man threatening to kill himself with a knife at a local bar on Mair Road.

“Upon the attendance of police, the man was located with what appeared to be self-inflicted wounds. The man then ran away from police while allegedly continuing to injure himself with a weapon,” the IIO said in a news release.

“A police officer proceeded to run after the man on foot into a nearby gas station parking lot while issuing verbal commands to the man to drop the weapon. The police officer equipped with a conducted energy weapon (CEW) continued to verbally engage the man who eventually got to his knees on the ground. The CEW was not deployed and the man was apprehended without further incident.”

The IIO said police provided first-aid before the man was rushed to hospital.

“As per protocols, IIO BC was notified and they will now investigate whether there is a connection between the man’s injuries and the actions of police,” the IIO said.