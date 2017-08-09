Winnipeg police arrest armed man after he forced his way into a passing car

Winnipeg police arrested a man on Friday after he entered a vehicle with a handgun and demanded the man behind the wheel to drive.

On Friday at approximately 12:45 p.m., police said Matthew Glen Weiger got into the passenger side of a vehicle stopped at a red light at Broadway and Donald Street.

Officers said Weiger pointed a .22 calibre handgun at the man driving and demanded him to drive.

The victim drove to Broadway and Smith Street where he managed to flag down an unmarked police cruiser for help. The suspect was placed under arrest and the firearm was recovered.

Police said this was not a random attack and the suspect and victim are known to each other.

Weiger was charged with a number of firearms related offences.