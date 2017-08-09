Crime
August 9, 2017 1:09 pm

New Brunswick RCMP investigate theft of motorcycle

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

New Brunswick RCMP are asking for the public's assistance after a motorcycle was stolen between the evening of Aug. 3 and morning of Aug. 4.

The theft of a motorcycle from a property in Florenceville-Bristol, N.B. is being investigated by New Brunswick RCMP.

Police say a 2007 American Ironhorse Bandera was stolen from a private property on Juniper Road in the town sometime between the evening of Aug. 3 and early morning hours of Aug. 4.

The motorcycle is white in colour, according to RCMP and has a New Brunswick licence plate YSG03.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 506-325-3000. Crime Stoppers can also be contacted anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

