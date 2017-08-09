Day parole granted to Alberta man who assaulted 6-week-old boy

A High River man who pleaded guilty to the aggravated assault of a six-week-old baby has been granted day parole.

In 2013, Dale Kunath was sentenced to 10 years behind bars for what the judge called “despicable, depraved and disgusting” acts against the baby.

Court heard he attacked the infant as a way of getting back at the child’s mother.

With credit for time served, Kunath had just over eight years left. After sentencing, Det. Leslie Busch called the crimes “horrific.”

“I would say short of a shaken baby case, this is the worst case I have ever seen,” he said.

Documents obtained by News Talk 770 show Kunath’s case came up in late-July for automatic review for full parole, which was denied. Kunath agreed with that decision, but he did apply for day parole.

The Parole Board of Canada granted that request for six months, upon bed space availability, with no overnight leave privileges.

The board said Kunath showed regret and good insight into his crimes and the serious harm he caused.

“You did not attempt to diminish responsibility for your actions or place blame externally,” the decision read. “You showed appreciation for the gravity of your offences with your victim being vulnerable in age and the mother as an adult in a position of trust.”

The board said Kunath was also open with his answers.

“You explained how you didn’t communicate well when the relationship deteriorated and how you contained your emotions,” the decision continued. “These emotions were centered on jealousy and resentment.”

The board added that Kunath wants to use the new freedom to “secure employment, utilize available supports, attend counselling and engage in healthy leisure activities.”