August 9, 2017 11:44 am

Canada Summers Games events postponed because of bad weather

By Online Producer  Global News
Three Canada Summer Games events scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed after stormy weather moved over the city.

Golf, tennis and canoe/kayak have all been postponed. Canoe/kayak has been pushed back until Thursday with the original times. Tennis matches scheduled for the morning have been pushed to 12 p.m. and the 9:30 a.m. golf matches have been postponed, a new time has not been decided yet.

If more events are delayed due to bad weather you can check this post or the Canada Summer Games twitter account at @2017CanadaGames.

