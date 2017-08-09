fatal accident enderby
August 9, 2017 11:46 am

Pedestrian struck and killed in Enderby

By Global News

The incident happened near the Starlight Drive-In Theatre.

Google Streetview
A A

North Okanagan RCMP are investigating a fatal accident in Enderby involving a pedestrian.

Police said a man was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking along Highway 97A.

They said the incident happened at around 10:30 p.m. near the Starlight Drive-In Theatre.

RCMP said the victim is a 37-year-old Vernon man.

His name has not been released.

More details are expected to be released later today.
Report an error
fatal accident enderby
Highway 97 A
Pedestrian
starlight theatre

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News