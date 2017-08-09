Pedestrian struck and killed in Enderby
North Okanagan RCMP are investigating a fatal accident in Enderby involving a pedestrian.
Police said a man was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking along Highway 97A.
They said the incident happened at around 10:30 p.m. near the Starlight Drive-In Theatre.
RCMP said the victim is a 37-year-old Vernon man.
His name has not been released.
More details are expected to be released later today.
