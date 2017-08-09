Economy
Building permit values continue to decline in Saskatoon: StatCan

The total value of building permits issued in Saskatoon continues to decline according to a Statistics Canada report.

The value of building permits issued in Saskatoon continues to decline.

Statistics Canada reported Wednesday the total value of building permits issued in the city during June was $74 million, down 11.9 per cent from the previous month.

On a year-over-year basis, building permit values are down 45.8 per cent from June 2016.

In Saskatchewan, the value of building permits were $204.8 million, up 21.7 per cent from May but down 10.3 per cent on a yearly basis.

Residential building permit values in the province during June were $111.1 million, up 12.2 per cent from the previous month and up 25.8 per cent from June 2016.

The increase was due to higher construction intentions for multi-residential units.

The value of non-residential building permits issued was $93.7 million, up 35.4 per cent from May but down 33.1 per cent from the previous year.

