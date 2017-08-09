OPP looking for witnesses after fatal 4 vehicle crash in Townsend, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a woman was killed in a four vehicle crash in southern Ontario last week.

Emergency crews responded to the scene of the collision around 6:10 p.m. Aug. 1 on Highway 24 in Townsend, Ont.

Police said 84-year-old Mary Faludi of Norfolk County was ejected from her vehicle and suffered serious life-threatening injuries. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other drivers and a passenger were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while a fourth driver suffered minor injuries.

Collision inspectors are assisting with the investigation, which police said is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).