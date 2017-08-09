Separate Prince Albert crashes end with impaired driving charges

Two people have been charged with impaired driving after separate crashes in Prince Albert, Sask. over the August long weekend.

The first crash happened early Saturday morning when patrol officers spotted a vehicle on 2nd Avenue West with an expired licence plate.

The driver refused to stop for police and officers said they followed the vehicle at a safe distance due to concerns for public safety.

The vehicle eventually crashed into a street sign after the driver sped up while going down a hill.

He was taken into custody and officers said they could smell alcohol.

Officers said the driver failed a field test and was taken to Prince Albert police detention, where they said the driver failed a breathalyzer test.

The 41-year-old Ahtahkakoop First Nation man is charged with impaired driving, exceeding .08, driving a vehicle while pursued by a peace officer, dangerous driving and breaching an undertaking by failing to abstain from the consumption of alcohol.

The second crash happened late Saturday evening after police received a RID (report impaired driver) call.

The caller told police that a driver involved in a crash in the 1400-block of 28 Street East took off.

Officers located the vehicle heading towards 15 Avenue East and were able to get the driver to pull over.

They said the driver appeared intoxicated and failed a field test.

She was taken back to police cells where officers said the driver failed two breathalyzer tests.

The 42-year-old Prince Albert woman is facing several charges including impaired driving and exceeding .08.