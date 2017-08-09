Ontario high school teacher facing sex-related charges involving students
A A
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – A teacher at a Catholic high school in Mississauga, Ont. is facing a number of sex-related charges after allegations surfaced from past students.
Peel regional police allege the man engaged in inappropriate relationships with two students at St. Francis Xavier Secondary School.
They allege the incidents took place between January 2016 and May 2017.
READ MORE: Teacher fired from private school after being charged with sexual assault
Gavin McAnally is facing four charges including sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching, sexual exploitation and sexual interference.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
They are urging anyone with information to come forward.
© 2017 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.