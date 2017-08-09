Crime
August 9, 2017 11:44 am
Updated: August 9, 2017 11:47 am

Ontario high school teacher facing sex-related charges involving students

By Staff The Canadian Press

File photo of Peel Regional Police 21 Division station and cruisers in Brampton.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News.
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – A teacher at a Catholic high school in Mississauga, Ont. is facing a number of sex-related charges after allegations surfaced from past students.

Peel regional police allege the man engaged in inappropriate relationships with two students at St. Francis Xavier Secondary School.

They allege the incidents took place between January 2016 and May 2017.

Gavin McAnally is facing four charges including sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching, sexual exploitation and sexual interference.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

They are urging anyone with information to come forward.

