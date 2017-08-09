Emergency crews attend to bizarre Kelowna crash

Emergency responders were called to Ethel Street near Raymer Avenue Tuesday night at 10 p.m. for a report of cyclist struck by a vehicle.

Witnesses calling 9-1-1 reported that both the driver and the passenger in the vehicle were passed out in the crashed vehicle.

It appears two cyclists and a second vehicle were struck by the small SUV.

Paramedics were attending to two people who were brought out of the SUV unresponsive, but were obviously not injured in the accident.

Both vehicles involved were not seriously damaged.

RCMP have yet to release official details about the crash, including the condition of those involved.