Southern Alberta boy injured in long weekend parade now walking, recovering: family

A six-year-old boy who was hit by the same flatbed truck he fell off of at the Nanton Round-Up Days parade on Monday is getting better and better and even walking a bit, according to his father.

J.R. Comstock confirmed to Global News it was his son Sawyer who was injured in the incident, suffering “a very tiny fracture in his hip, bruised lungs and some bruises and scrapes.”

At around 11 a.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to Nanton after the incident occurred towards the end of the parade. Sawyer was airlifted to the Alberta Children’s Hospital in Calgary, according to EMS.

Watch below: On Aug. 7, 2017, Gary Bobrovitz filed this report about a six-year-old boy that fell from a flatbed truck and was struck by the same vehicle during the Nanton Round-Up Days parade.

Nanton’s mayor Rick Everett said Monday that he personally knows the family of the boy and that the communtiy was “waiting with bated breath, [hoping] that he pulls through.

“Our thoughts and prayers are really with the family.”

On Tuesday, J.R. Comstock said on Facebook the family was able to take Sawyer home and that “we are so amazingly happy to have our little man with us.

“There are truly no words to describe the relief and gratitude we feel that he came through this with minimal injuries.”

Comstock also thanked the people who first responded to his son’s injury as well as medical staff and other first responders who leaped into action.

-With files from Erika Tucker and Gary Bobrovitz