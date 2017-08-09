Crime
New Phil Spector mugshot shows music icon looking very unlike he did during murder trial

By Staff The Associated Press

This June 14, 2017 mugshot provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows rock 'n' roll music producer Phil Spector, completely free of the huge hair that was so striking during his murder trial.

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP
A mugshot newly taken of Phil Spector in prison shows the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer completely free of the huge hair that was so striking during his trial.

The photo taken in June and provided Tuesday by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation also shows the 76-year-old music producer smiling broadly and wearing hearing aids on both ears.

Previous mugs of Spector have shown him bald on top but with long, stringy hair in the back.

He is now completely bald, a far cry from the bizarre wigs he wore at his two trials.

He was convicted in 2009 of killing actress Lana Clarkson, and is serving a sentence of 19 years to life.

The conviction came after a storied career as a pop innovator behind hits like “Da Doo Ron Ron” and “You’ve Lost That Loving Feeling.”

Here are photos of Phil Spector before he went to prison, and afterward:

This May 23, 2005 file photo shows music producer Phil Spector during his trial at the Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles.

AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File

In this May 29, 2009 file photo, music producer Phil Spector sits in a courtroom for his sentencing in Los Angeles.

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, Pool, File

Music producer Phil Spector, 73, looking happy and smiling at the camera, pictured in a new prison mugshot released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The photo was dated July 24, 2013.

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

Picture taken on Oct. 28, 2013 which has been provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, shows former music producer Phil Spector at the Health Care Facility in Stockton, Calif.

REX via AP

This June 14, 2017 mugshot provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows rock ‘n’ roll music producer Phil Spector, completely free of the huge hair that was so striking during his murder trial.

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP

