Saskatoon Hilltops new starting QB ready to play after years of preparation

There’s arguably no position in the Canadian Junior Football League more pressure-packed than that of starting quarterback for the Saskatoon Hilltops. The most decorated team in the nation has a long history of great players under centre. Jordan Walls is eager to add his name to the list.

“When you come into this team you know what the expectation is. The championships speak for themselves,” he said. “It’s something I’ve been looking forward to for a long time, so to finally have it and now that it’s here, it’s starting to creep up and I’m excited for it.”

The Hilltops open the 2017 season August 12 against their arch-rivals, the Regina Thunder. It will be Walls’ first start as the number one QB, but getting to this point hasn’t always been easy for the fourth-year Topper, who’s had to wait his turn while his predecessor, Jared Andreychuk, led the team to three straight Canadian Bowl championships.

“The first couple years were tough because you go from being the guy in high school, come in and you’ve got a really low role, so took it well I think. I learned from Jared and from these coaches and I feel like I handled it the best I could and I’m ready for it now,” Walls said.

Head coach Tom Sargeant has been a fan of Walls since watching him play high school ball for the Tommy Douglas Tigers. Sargeant likes Walls’ athleticism, footwork and throwing ability, but says the quarterback has something else that can’t be coached.

“He just wants it. He wants to be the starting quarterback, he wants to lead us and he wants to make a lot of plays. The playbook hasn’t changed. We’ve never done that and as it stands right now, the players are rallying around him and we’re excited for him to get going,” Sargeant said.

Walls will have plenty of support as he tries to guide Saskatoon to an unprecedented fourth consecutive title.

“We’ve got some talented running backs, some really good receivers, our O line’s looking good and you’ve got some All-Canadians that you get to play around with so that’s gonna be fun,” he said.

As for the pressure, Walls embraces it.

“I think when you come in you’re ready for it, you know the expectations so the pressure, it’s there, but it’s more of an expectation. You know what’s coming.”