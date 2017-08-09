Wasson brothers retire their softball jerseys at East City Bowl

The Peterborough Men’s Softball Association, also known by locals as the ‘City League,’ is the oldest league in Canada and has been going strong for 97 years.

A part of that league in the 1950s and the 1960s were two brothers and two softball legends, Neil and Don Wasson.

“There are a number of sweaters out on the fence and ours is to be unveiled this evening. My brother Don and mine to be also a part of them,” said Neil.

The Wasson brothers’ jerseys were the fourteenth and fifteenth to be retired to the Fence of Honour at The George Red Sullivan East City Bowl on Tuesday evening.

The ceremony recognized the brothers for their competence, success, and contribution to the long-standing league as they won several provincial titles, batting crowns and helped the Charltons win a number of championships.

“They made a significant difference. There was a third brother that played as well and they had a fabulous pitcher called Ray Judd. But they won five or six consecutive city league championships and three provincial championships,” said softball historian, Clair Lehy.

The brothers said they felt honoured and glad to be there with family.

“We’re excited. We have heard so much about what a great athlete my grandpa was and I definitely knew he was so it’s nice to get out here and gather as a family and see such a big thing for him,” said Neil’s granddaughter, Claire Payne.

Each year they add jerseys to the Fence of Honour to recognize the greatest that play here in Peterborough.