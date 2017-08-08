Decapitated livestock found along Lake Ontario in Pickering, police investigating
Durham Regional Police say they’re investigating after several decapitated animals were found on Pickering’s waterfront.
Police said in a statement they were called at around 10:30 a.m. Monday to the West Shore Boulevard and Beachpoint Promenade area, southeast of Whites Road North and Highway 401, after receiving reports that decapitated livestock were on the beach.
Mani Sankar, an area resident, said he was out walking in the neighbourhood Tuesday when he was called over to the beach area by a neighbour in the morning. He said the neighbour told him they “found a lamb with its head cut and approximately 10 roosters.”
Police didn’t confirm how many animals, or what kind of livestock, were found. Animal services staff were subsequently called in to remove the remains.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2542 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
