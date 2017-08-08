Contractor causes brown water in North Kildonan

Residents in North Kildonan had to deal with brown water Tuesday after a large water main break in the area.

The city said a contractor working on Bonner Avenue near De Vries Avenue hit a water main which lead to the discoloured water.

One resident on Gilmore Avenue told Global News her water turned brown around 8:30 a.m. It has since improved however is still discoloured.

In a statement the city apologized to residents for the inconvenience and added crews have isolated this section of the water main and are working to repair the break.