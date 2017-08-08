Saskatoon man dies after crash between motorcycle and truck in Lloydminster

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a pickup truck in Lloydminster.

Police were called to the collision at around 4:20 p.m. CT on Monday.

Lloydminster RCMP said an eastbound motorcycle collided with a half-ton pickup truck that was turning southbound from Highway 16 onto 62nd Avenue.

The operator of the motorcycle, a resident of Saskatoon, passed away from injuries sustained in the crash. His name and age have not been released by police.

One of the three occupants in the pickup truck received minor injuries.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.