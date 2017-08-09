COMMENTARY: Someone within the Ticats had to fall on their sword

After starting the season with six straight losses, someone within the Hamilton Tiger-Cats organization had to fall on their sword.

Disgruntled fans, and we’ve heard from many of them on CHML’s The 5th Quarter, have been calling for change over the last couple of weeks and that change happened Tuesday when Jeff Reinebold was relieved of his duties as the team’s defensive co-ordinator.

Reinebold was ultra-successful as Hamilton’s special teams co-ordinator for four seasons before moving into the defensive role this past off-season when Orlondo Steinauer left for the NCAA.

Simply put, Reinebold’s defence could not match the success he achieved on the special teams side of the ball.

While the Cats have left open the door for Reinebold to stay with the franchise in another capacity, that’s probably not in the cards.

It’s unfortunate that just six games into Hamilton’s disheartening start to the CFL season, Reinebold had to pay the ultimate price every coach usually pays.

But he, like every other coach at this level, realizes the pros and cons of the job and that it can be taken away from you at any moment.

TIME TO SAY ALOHA – TO EVERY PLAYER WHO GAVE SO MUCH… I LOVE YOU….LIKE WE TALKED ABOUT AFTER THE EE GAME – YOU WILL WIN BECAUSE OF THE pic.twitter.com/Aow3sJXFX3 — Jeff Reinebold (@Jeff_Reinebold) August 7, 2017

2/2 KIND OF MEN YOU ARE – IT WAS A BLAST WAYCHING YOU GROW….TO EVERY @Ticats WHO CHEERED SO LOUD MAHALO FOR AN AMAZING 5 YEARS…. pic.twitter.com/M3UHfGr6Nl — Jeff Reinebold (@Jeff_Reinebold) August 7, 2017

3/3 MR YOUNG, SCOTT MITCHELL & ALL THE FRONT OFFICE PEOPLE WHO MADE THIS A GREAT PLACE TO WORK MAHALO & KEEP WINNING! pic.twitter.com/QCXNmwdB40 — Jeff Reinebold (@Jeff_Reinebold) August 7, 2017

Phillip Lolley is the new man running Hamilton’s defence.

He’s been in the CFL since 2014 with Edmonton, Saskatchewan and, this year, Hamilton after a lengthy stint on the coaching staff at Auburn University.

Lolley’s football philosophy is to do the simple things right and you will be successful.

Yes, the K.I.S.S. philosophy works in pro football too.

The key in Hamilton boils down to whether or not the players will adapt to this coaching change and improve their play.

Failing to do so might spark another round of change in Steeltown.