Man points loaded shotgun at family with 2-year-old

A 56-year-old man is in jail after pointing a loaded shotgun at a family with a two-year-old.
The family was out for a walk Saturday night by Carlton and Broadway when the man approached.
He aimed the sawed-off shotgun at the family, who took off and called police while hiding.
The suspect then approached a car in a parking lot on Assiniboine Avenue and threatened the driver.
He demanded some property and took off, getting caught a short distance away and was arrested.
Shawn Logan faces a long list of charges.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.