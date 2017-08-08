Man points loaded shotgun at family with 2-year-old

A 56-year-old man is in jail after pointing a loaded shotgun at a family with a two-year-old.

The family was out for a walk Saturday night by Carlton and Broadway when the man approached.

He aimed the sawed-off shotgun at the family, who took off and called police while hiding.

The suspect then approached a car in a parking lot on Assiniboine Avenue and threatened the driver.

He demanded some property and took off, getting caught a short distance away and was arrested.

Shawn Logan faces a long list of charges.