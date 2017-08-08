Politics
August 8, 2017 4:06 pm
Updated: August 8, 2017 4:12 pm

Ontario to create two new ridings in the north

By Staff The Canadian Press

Ontario Attorney General Yasir Naqvi says the government plans to introduce legislation this fall to create two new ridings.

Frank Gunn / File / The Canadian Press
A A

TORONTO – Ontario’s north is set to get two more seats in time for next year’s provincial election, one of which would be a primarily Indigenous riding.

Attorney General Yasir Naqvi says the government will introduce legislation in the fall to implement two new ridings called Kiiwetinong and Mushkegowuk.

Those two new ridings would bring Ontario’s provincial total up to 124, and are in addition to an already planned 15 new ridings across the rest of the province.

A map published on Aug. 8 shows the final recommendation of Ontario’s Far North Electoral Boundaries Commission.

Ontario Ministry of the Attorney General

The government had tasked a Far North Electoral Boundaries Commission with looking at whether the region needed one or two more ridings and it said the overwhelming majority of feedback it received was that two should be created.

That means the area would include: the riding of Kiiwetinong, a majority Indigenous riding; Mushkegowuk, a majority Francophone riding including the Weenusk (Peawanuck) First Nation; Kenora-Rainy River, including Dryden, Fort Frances, Kenora and Rainy River; and Timmins.

The commission’s final report said it believes creating the additional ridings would lead to more effective representation for Ontarians living in the Far North.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

