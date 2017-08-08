Canada
August 8, 2017 3:07 pm
Updated: August 8, 2017 3:14 pm

Colten Boushie to be remembered with traditional feast one year after his death

By Reporter  Global News

People will gather in Colten Boushie’s home community of Red Pheasant First Nation Wednesday to mark the one-year anniversary of the 22-year-old’s death.

A traditional feast and pipe ceremony are planned to remember the man who was shot and killed on a rural property in the Rural Municipality of Glenside on Aug. 9, 2016.

The event is open to the public.

Saskatchewan RCMP members have reached out to the family, offering condolences and asking to attend the feast, according to Alvin Baptiste, Boushie’s uncle.

“I’ve been working with [the RCMP] closely too and they’ve been keeping me updated on what’s been going on lately, so like I told them, they’re welcome to attend if they want to attend,” Baptiste said.

Boushie was in a vehicle with friends that drove onto Stanley’s property near Biggar, Sask., and an altercation ensued, leading to his death, according to police.

Gerald Stanley is charged with second-degree murder and has been released on bail while he awaits a trial scheduled for January 2018.

Some family members expressed disappointment over a heavy police presence outside Stanley’s preliminary hearing in April.

Details of the preliminary and bail hearings cannot be disclosed due to a publication ban.

Baptiste stated he and other family members have forgiven Stanley and are trying to heal.

“We can’t keep holding on to this hatred over somebody. To heal, you have to let go of that hatred,” Baptiste said.

The feast is planned for 1 p.m. CT on Wednesday at Red Pheasant’s community hall.

