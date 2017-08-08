213 phones stolen by SaskTel employee: report

Two Saskatchewan Crown corporations have reported separate employee thefts totalling $187,000 during the period of April 1 to June 30.

A report on losses of public money was tabled by Crown Investments Corporation (CIC) and its subsidiaries on Tuesday.

According to the report, a SaskTel employee was found to have stolen 22 cellphones from inventory sometime around June 15.

The ongoing investigation has found that the employee was also fraudulently obtaining cellphones through other means and selling them to third parties.

Approximately 213 phones – valued at around $184,000 – were fraudulently taken by the employee, according to the report.

The SaskTel employee was suspended without pay and has since resigned.

Officials said the theft has been reported to police and civil action will be taken to recover the loss.

Sometime between March 30 and April 24, the report said nine vehicle tires were purchased by a SaskPower employee with company funds. The tires have been identified as stolen.

The misappropriation of SaskPower assets totals around $3,740.

This theft was discovered in July and is currently under investigation.

CIC has tabled the Crown sector report for the first quarter of 2017-18 with its respective legislative committee.