Tasha Kheiriddin Tuesday, August 8th 2017

Record sale between Hydro Quebec and Hydro Ontario great for Quebec, bad for Ontario

Leader of the Ontario PC party, Patrick Brown joins Tasha to review this deal, and explain how this will affect Ontario.

Growing loneliness phenomenon being called an epidemic- Could volunteering be the answer?

Studies have shown loneliness will decrease your life expectancy, another study shows how volunteering can combat the epidemic. Content Coordinator for NeighbourLink North York, Conor Sweetman discusses with Tasha.

Should children have to pay the same fee as adults when applying for citizenship?

The Liberal government may have removed a legal barrier for children, but is the fee fair? AM640’s Immigration Consultant Cassandra Fultzs of Doherty Fultz Immigration explains the facts and answers Tasha’s concerns.

Concerning number of Americans bring guns into Canada – How much should we worry?

Despite Canadian advisories, Americans are still bringing their weapons across the border. Is this a concern? How often are American weapons used in Canadian crime? AM640’s Law Enforcement Analyst Julian Fantino clears up these questions on today’s show.

