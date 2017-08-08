Surveillance video shows U.K. jogger pushing woman in front of bus

British police are looking for a male jogger who was recorded pushing a female pedestrian to the ground, causing her to fall into the path of a double-decker bus.

Police released the surveillance footage Tuesday in an effort to seek the public’s assistance in identifying the man accused of the May 5 assault.

READ MORE: Cop in England responds to 911 call with 180-degree hand brake stop

The incident occurred on London’s Putney Bridge and the video appears to show the jogger run towards the woman before using his arm to shove her to the pavement.

The 33-year-old woman’s head and body can be seen falling into the path of the oncoming bus, but the woman is somehow able to balance herself before being hit by the bus’ front wheel.

READ MORE: Dash cam captures car striking Ottawa cyclist who ran a red light

“It was only due to the superb quick reactions of the bus driver that she was not hit by the vehicle,” said Sgt. Mat Knowles of the Metropolitan Police.

Passengers on board the bus rushed to help the woman who sustained minor injuries.

Police said the woman attempted to confront the jogger when he ran back across the bridge 15 minutes later, but the jogger fled.

—With files from The Associated Press and Reuters.